Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.49 ($20.52) and last traded at €20.00 ($21.05). Approximately 362,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 510,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.04 ($21.09).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STVN

Stevanato Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 619,747 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,370,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.