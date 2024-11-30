Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 659,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 150,891 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 918,703 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 642,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 116,912 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.