TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Price

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

MET stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. MetLife has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

