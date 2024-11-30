TD Cowen Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $16.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 19.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 320,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

