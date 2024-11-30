TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $59,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,482,000 after buying an additional 177,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 21.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,421,000 after acquiring an additional 269,759 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after acquiring an additional 777,924 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

SNX opened at $118.99 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,172.58. This represents a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

