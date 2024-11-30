Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 264,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

