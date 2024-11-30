Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,498,000 after buying an additional 548,004 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,478,000 after buying an additional 857,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,559,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,508,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,535 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

