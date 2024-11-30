Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$0.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.64.

TWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

