Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -37.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.