Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $71.62. 12,967,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 18,280,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

