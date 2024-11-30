Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,433,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after buying an additional 264,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

