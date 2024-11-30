Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 36.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

