Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after buying an additional 1,230,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 264,708 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $7,789,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $7,685,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.