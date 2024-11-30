Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $148.72 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

