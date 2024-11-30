Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Viasat worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth $710,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth $322,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Viasat by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Viasat by 63.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.16) earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

