Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30.0% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $27.28 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $689,772.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 608,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,707,253.40. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $868,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,464,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,356,372.80. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,064,530 shares of company stock valued at $37,018,400. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

