Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $274.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $274.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $190.42 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 183.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

