Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

