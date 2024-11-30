Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

WDAY opened at $249.99 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,954 shares of company stock valued at $88,742,132. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 56.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

