WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 946.67 ($12.06).

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.61) to GBX 950 ($12.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 859.20 ($10.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 872.40 ($11.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4,522.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 806.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 770.29.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

