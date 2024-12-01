12,511 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

