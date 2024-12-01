3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.97 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a negative net margin of 117.65%. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 799,157 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 3,140.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 508,951 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 525,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 403,175 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,844.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 359,817 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

