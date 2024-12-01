Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.59 and last traded at $137.76. 7,055,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 54,485,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.24.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

The stock has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

