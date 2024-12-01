Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 129.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,583,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 443,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,170,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of SPSC opened at $193.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.25. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

