Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 141.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $236,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 83.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 44,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,132. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,402.62. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,709 shares of company stock valued at $16,448,087 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

