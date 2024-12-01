Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYCR stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

