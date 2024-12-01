Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $67,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 121.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 5.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $365.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $207.65 and a 1-year high of $381.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

