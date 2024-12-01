Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,861.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,039,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $16,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $8,312,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 49.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 218,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,856.64. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,899. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

