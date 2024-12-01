Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

SLAB opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

