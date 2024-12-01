Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,032 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $856,966.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,631.54. This represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVGO opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.38. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

