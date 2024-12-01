Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Barclays cut their target price on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

