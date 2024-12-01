Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,996 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,239,000 after buying an additional 1,319,480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 51.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 605,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 206,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5,037.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.25 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.06.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.