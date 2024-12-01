AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 3,467,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,072,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

