Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Alector has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,569.20. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,722 shares of company stock worth $232,883. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 148,357 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Alector by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

