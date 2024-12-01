Algert Global LLC Buys 14,600 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 398.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 93.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $20,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

