Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 61,842 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $3,690,730.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,030,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,216,181.76. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,215 shares of company stock worth $21,267,180 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTA opened at $62.55 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

