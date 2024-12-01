Algert Global LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,612,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 32.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122,488 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

