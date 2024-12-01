Algert Global LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UDR opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

