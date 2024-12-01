Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 1,850 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,117,000 after buying an additional 205,260 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,324 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $288.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $209.60 and a 12-month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

