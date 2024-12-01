Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 863.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

