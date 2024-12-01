Algert Global LLC Trims Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in MARA by 97.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,106 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MARA by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MARA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 5.52. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

