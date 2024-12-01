Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,357.86. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,370 shares of company stock worth $2,100,703. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,209,000 after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

