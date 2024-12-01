Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) vs. Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Head to Head Analysis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.54, meaning that its share price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 13 3 2.90 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $200.56, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 27.74% 31.66% 22.79% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -103.05% -75.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Trump Media & Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $339.86 billion 6.14 $73.80 billion $7.54 22.61 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Alphabet beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

