Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,260 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 250,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $245,479.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,215.48. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

