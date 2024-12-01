AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 27.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 47.0% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.83.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.44.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

