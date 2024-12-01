American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 18,820.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

