Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,951.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.73. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

