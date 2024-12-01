Analysts Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $139.60

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BCC stock opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.53. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48.
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.
