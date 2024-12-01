Analysts Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $139.60

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 341.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $3,995,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.53. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.