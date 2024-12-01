Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $209.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.42.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.08. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.