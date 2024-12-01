Analysts Set HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Price Target at $140.00

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

HCI Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 767,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,034,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HCI Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in HCI Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $81.35 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

